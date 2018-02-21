Pakistani chopper spotted near LoC in Poonch



There was no firing or hostile action by any side during the incident which occurred between 9.45 am and 10 am, they saidAccording to laid down norms by both the sides, rotary wing aircraft should not come within one kilometre of the LoC and fixed-wing aircraft should not be within 10 km of it.The helicopter later went back, the sources said, adding although it was not a violation of airspace, but it was a breach of an understanding between the two sides.The sources indicated that the matter will be taken up with the Pakistani side.