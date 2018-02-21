 Pakistani chopper spotted near LoC in Poonch
Search

Pakistani chopper spotted near LoC in Poonch

A Pakistani military helicopter on Wednesday came within 300 metres of the Line of Control in the Pakistan-occupied territory near Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 05:51 PM
Pakistani chopper spotted near LoC in Poonch

A Pakistani military helicopter on Wednesday came within 300 metres of the Line of Control in the Pakistan-occupied territory near Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: PTI (Flile)

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani military helicopter on Wednesday came within 300 metres of the Line of Control in the Pakistan-occupied territory near Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

There was no firing or hostile action by any side during the incident which occurred between 9.45 am and 10 am, they said



According to laid down norms by both the sides, rotary wing aircraft should not come within one kilometre of the LoC and fixed-wing aircraft should not be within 10 km of it.

The helicopter later went back, the sources said, adding although it was not a violation of airspace, but it was a breach of an understanding between the two sides.

The sources indicated that the matter will be taken up with the Pakistani side.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story From DA hike to implementation in salary: Check the decisions of Andhra govt

trending now

VIDEO
PNB Scam: What is the AMBANI CONNECTION of Nirav ...
VIDEO
Investors Summit 2018: PM Modi FULL SPEECH: Change in UP ...
VIDEO
In Graphics: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s HALDI ...