 'Pakistan army shields infiltrators. If we are forced, we will take even more strong action,' says Bipin Rawat on Army Day
Updated: 15 Jan 2018 12:18 PM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: On the occasion of Army Day, General Bipin Rawat has warned Pakistan of the consequences if the neighbour fails to stop its evil deeds.

"Pakistan army shields infiltrators. If we are forced, we will take even more strong action," he said.

"Ceasefire violations by Pakistan happen regularly, to which we respond effectively," General Bipin Rawat added.

Talking about north-east, he said-"Our intelligence based and people-friendly operations in the north-east have managed to limit terrorism to a large extent."

Before making these statements, Army Chief General awarded Sena medals at Cariappa Parade Ground on Army Day which is celebrated every year on January 14.

