 Pakistan: 2 Hindu businessmen shot dead by dacoits
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Pakistan: 2 Hindu businessmen shot dead by dacoits

Pakistan: 2 Hindu businessmen shot dead by dacoits

The victims were grain traders and were opening their shop in the grain market in Mithi area of the district when the incident took place

By: || Updated: 05 Jan 2018 04:03 PM
Pakistan: 2 Hindu businessmen shot dead by dacoits

Image for representational purposes only (AFP Photo)

Karachi: Two Hindu brothers were today shot dead outside their grain shop by bike-borne robbers in Tharparkar district of Pakistan's Sindh province, triggering protests from the minority community.

The victims, identified as Dileep Kumar and Chandar Maheshwari were grain traders and opening their shop in the grain market in Mithi area of the district when the incident took place.

ALSO READ: Soon to be married couple killed by uncle for talking before marriage in Pak

According to police, in the first-ever dacoity incident in the city, bike-borne dacoits tried to snatch the money from the brothers, but when they resisted, and the robbers shot them.

Following the incident, traders shut their business in Hindu-dominated areas in the district in protest and people blocked main roads and staged sit-ins, the report said.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Indore: 5 school students, driver killed after school bus crashes into truck

trending now

VIDEO
India vs South Africa: Know how is the pitch ...
INDIA
Medical admission scam: Review petition filed against SC's order
VIDEO
In Graphics: This video proves Puneesh Sharma was not ...