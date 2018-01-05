Pakistan: 2 Hindu businessmen shot dead by dacoits

The victims, identified as Dileep Kumar and Chandar Maheshwari were grain traders and opening their shop in the grain market in Mithi area of the district when the incident took place.
According to police, in the first-ever dacoity incident in the city, bike-borne dacoits tried to snatch the money from the brothers, but when they resisted, and the robbers shot them.
Following the incident, traders shut their business in Hindu-dominated areas in the district in protest and people blocked main roads and staged sit-ins, the report said.
First Published: 05 Jan 2018 04:01 PM