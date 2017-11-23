Pak orders release of Hafiz Saeed; Congress takes a dig at Modi govt, asks 'Where is 56-inch chest'

The head of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) outfit, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, has been under detention since January this year.The US is aware of media reports that a Pakistani court ordered the release of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Saeed from house arrest, a State Department spokesperson told PTI when asked about the decision of the Judicial Review Board of Punjab province which refused to extend his detention.Responding to a question, the State Department was quick to express its displeasure over the potential release of Saeed from house arrest.Reacting to the release of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan's jail, the Congress on Wednesday took a dig at Narendra Modi government, asking "where is the 56-inch chest and strong diplomacy now".The party said Pakistan was a principal conspirator in 2008 Mumbai terror attack, so it would not punish the "co-conspirator".Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Twitter: "The reason is clear. Pakistan is the protector of nefarious terrorists. Where is the 56-inch chest and strong diplomacy now."