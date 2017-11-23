Pak orders release of Hafiz Saeed; Congress takes a dig at Modi govt, asks 'Where is 56-inch chest'

The head of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) outfit, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, has been under detention since January this year.
The US is aware of media reports that a Pakistani court ordered the release of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Saeed from house arrest, a State Department spokesperson told PTI when asked about the decision of the Judicial Review Board of Punjab province which refused to extend his detention.
Responding to a question, the State Department was quick to express its displeasure over the potential release of Saeed from house arrest.
Reacting to the release of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed from Pakistan's jail, the Congress on Wednesday took a dig at Narendra Modi government, asking "where is the 56-inch chest and strong diplomacy now".
The party said Pakistan was a principal conspirator in 2008 Mumbai terror attack, so it would not punish the "co-conspirator".
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Twitter: "The reason is clear. Pakistan is the protector of nefarious terrorists. Where is the 56-inch chest and strong diplomacy now."
First Published: 23 Nov 2017 12:57 PM