 Painting UP saffron: After buses & buildings, notice boards to be coloured
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Painting UP saffron: After buses & buildings, notice boards to be coloured

Painting UP saffron: After buses & buildings, notice boards to be coloured

By: || Updated: 11 Nov 2017 11:11 AM
Painting UP saffron: After buses & buildings, notice boards to be coloured

Image Grab: ABP News

New Delhi: UP’s saffron-robed Chief Minister is all set to paint the notice boards in saffron colour. After painting the secretariat building and buses, now boards and hoarding will be sporting the same colour. No explanation regarding the same was given by the authorities.

ANI IMAGE ANI IMAGE

Till now, all these boards used to be painted in blue colour in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath's headquarter, Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, in Lucknow for decades was also only seen in white and blue colour.

Deputy CM and PWD minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, said that as per the national road standard, some boards will remain in blue colour but new notice boards will be in saffron colour.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Meeting wife will boost Kulbhushan's moral: Sitharaman

trending now

VIDEO
Student cooks beef biriyani within JNU premises; Slapped a ...
WORLD
Powerful: Father forgives and hugs son's killer, bringing judge ...
INDIA
Light rains expected in Delhi, may clear smog: Met ...