Painting UP saffron: After buses & buildings, notice boards to be coloured

UP’s saffron-robed Chief Minister is all set to paint the notice boards in saffron colour. After painting the secretariat building and buses, now boards and hoarding will be sporting the same colour. No explanation regarding the same was given by the authorities.ANI IMAGETill now, all these boards used to be painted in blue colour in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath's headquarter, Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, in Lucknow for decades was also only seen in white and blue colour.Deputy CM and PWD minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, said that as per the national road standard, some boards will remain in blue colour but new notice boards will be in saffron colour.