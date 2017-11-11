Painting UP saffron: After buses & buildings, notice boards to be coloured

ANI IMAGE
Till now, all these boards used to be painted in blue colour in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath's headquarter, Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, in Lucknow for decades was also only seen in white and blue colour.
Deputy CM and PWD minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, said that as per the national road standard, some boards will remain in blue colour but new notice boards will be in saffron colour.
First Published: 11 Nov 2017 10:03 AM