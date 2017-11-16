Padmavati's release seems difficult in UP; In Maharashtra MNS says, will take stand after watching film

Will take a stand on 'Padmavati' after watching it: MNS

Now the release of film Padmavati seems to be in trouble in the Uttar Pradesh with the state government apprising the Centre that the release of Bollywood film on December 1 will pose a law and order problem for the state.In a letter written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, UP Principal Secretary (Home), Arvind Kumar said the Censor board should be apprised about the public resentment over the alleged distortion of facts in the movie."The Censer Board members should take a decision after taking into account people's views. They should be apprised about it."It has come to the notice through intelligence reports that the film's producers have presented the movie for Censor Board clearance. After the release of the trailer of the movie on October 9, various social and other organisations opposed the film," the letter said.Kumar said such strong protests has created law and order problems in the state.The letter further stated that "in view of the civic polls, polling for which is scheduled on November 22,November 26 and November 29 and the counting on December 1, and also the 'Barawafat' procession by Muslims on December 2, the film's release can pose serious security issues".However, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said that without watching the controversial film "Padmavati", it would not take a stand on the same whose release is being opposed by certain organisations.Amey Khopkar, president of MNS Chitrapat Sena, the film wing of the Raj Thackeray-led party, today issued a video to clarify the outfit's stand on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie, scheduled to release on December 1."We are of the opinion of not opposing the movie without watching it. We are not going to do it that way. I am aware of some social organisations and political parties opposing the movie, but we would like to first see it."If we find some part objectionable, we can hold a meeting with the director (Bhansali)," it said.