 'Padmavati': SC to hear plea against makers to remove 'objectionable' content
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 'Padmavati': SC to hear plea against makers to remove 'objectionable' content

'Padmavati': SC to hear plea against makers to remove 'objectionable' content

'Padmavati' Controversy: Earlier on November 10, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

By: || Updated: 20 Nov 2017 08:09 AM
'Padmavati': SC to hear plea against makers to remove 'objectionable' content

Deepika Padukone in 'Padmavati'/Image- ANI

'Padmavati' Controversy: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea filed by senior lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma seeking direction to delete certain objectionable scenes from the movie, 'Padmavati'.

In the plea filed on Friday, Sharma also sought prosecution of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Earlier on November 10, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the movie.

The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception.

The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Temple in Ayodhya, mosque in Lucknow, proposes Shia Waqf Board

trending now

INDIA
Gujarat elections 2017: Congress releases first list of candidates
TV
Bigg Boss 11: 'New Angoori' aka Shubhangi Atre wishes luck ...
INDIA
Cong, PAAS deadlock: Hardik Patel to make important announcement