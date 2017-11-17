 Rajput organisations to write letters with their own blood to cinema hall owners protesting Padmavati
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Rajput organisations to write letters with their own blood to cinema hall owners protesting Padmavati

Rajput organisations to write letters with their own blood to cinema hall owners protesting Padmavati

By: || Updated: 17 Nov 2017 11:52 AM
Rajput organisations to write letters with their own blood to cinema hall owners protesting Padmavati

Deepika Padukone in 'Padmavati'/Image- YouTube

Lucknow: Alleging that an attempt was made to distort history in film 'Padmavati', members of a organisation, Rajput Shaurya Foundation, said today that they will not allow the screening of film.

"We will not allow the screening of the film, which is an deliberate attempt to distort our glorious history," senior office bearer of the foundation Ram Moorti Singh told reporters here.

He said that the legendary queen Padmavati was not confined to any caste or sect.

"She is infact synonymous with the honour of every Indian. Even Brahmin organisations in Rajasthan are voicing their protest on this issue," he said.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena said that his organisation will not allow the film to be released on December 1.

A joint statement by both the organisations said, "A cinema hall, which tries to show the film will be shut. On December 1, a blood-written letter will be given to district magistrates and owners of cinema halls as a mark of protest."

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Filmmakers, writers should be allowed freedom of speech and expression: SC

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man Special: UP government denies giving security during ...
INDIA
Hardik Patel 'sex CD' row: CM Vijay Rupani behind ...
INDIA
Moody's upgrades India's rating, says reforms will foster sustainable ...