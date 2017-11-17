Rajput organisations to write letters with their own blood to cinema hall owners protesting Padmavati

Alleging that an attempt was made to distort history in film 'Padmavati', members of a organisation, Rajput Shaurya Foundation, said today that they will not allow the screening of film."We will not allow the screening of the film, which is an deliberate attempt to distort our glorious history," senior office bearer of the foundation Ram Moorti Singh told reporters here.He said that the legendary queen Padmavati was not confined to any caste or sect."She is infact synonymous with the honour of every Indian. Even Brahmin organisations in Rajasthan are voicing their protest on this issue," he said.Lokendra Singh Kalvi of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena said that his organisation will not allow the film to be released on December 1.A joint statement by both the organisations said, "A cinema hall, which tries to show the film will be shut. On December 1, a blood-written letter will be given to district magistrates and owners of cinema halls as a mark of protest."