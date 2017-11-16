Padmavati row: Karni Sena Chief threatens to 'chop off' Deepika Padukone's nose



this has to stop NOW & action must be taken! @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/o5RGhDTHPJ

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

New Delhi: Rajput Karni Sena in a press conference on movie ‘Padmavati’ has threatened to chop off actress Deepika Padukone’s nose.“Don’t provoke us. We’ll cut off her nose as soorpanaka’s nose was cut off,” Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said.He said distributors have refused to sell the film.When the protests were growing against the film, Deepika had tweeted to Smriti Irani demanding action against the perpetrators.Karni Sena has called for a country-wide bandh on December 1, the day the film is scheduled for a release.The group believes that distorted historic facts would not be tolerated.The protests reached south with Karni Sena members staging a demonstration in Bengaluru.Amid protests, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie is reportedly sent to CBFC (The Central Board of Film Certification) which will examine and review it before issuing certification.