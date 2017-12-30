CBFC gives 'Padmavati' UA Certificate, asks Bhansali to change title To 'Padmavat'



New Delhi: The Central Board of Film Certification had examining committee meeting on Thursday to review ‘Padmavati’ & decided to give it UA certificate along with some modifications & likely change of the title to ‘Padmavat’.Modifications have also been asked to make in the visuals of the song 'Ghoomar'. Before the commencement of the movie, a disclaimer needs to be run. The disclaimer will say it is a work of fiction and has no link to any “historic character”. The certificate will be issued once required & agreed modifications are made.“The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers & society. Considering complexities & concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision,” a statement of the censor board as quoted by news agency ANI.“Special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh & Prof K.K. Singh of Jaipur University. The panel members had insights & also some reservations regarding claimed historical events & socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length,” it added.The film, on the life of Rajput queen Padmini, has run into trouble with Rajput groups alleging that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed.As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.(With agency inputs)