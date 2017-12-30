CBFC gives 'Padmavati' UA Certificate, asks Bhansali to change title To 'Padmavat'

Modifications have also been asked to make in the visuals of the song 'Ghoomar'. Before the commencement of the movie, a disclaimer needs to be run. The disclaimer will say it is a work of fiction and has no link to any “historic character”. The certificate will be issued once required & agreed modifications are made.
“The film was approached with balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers & society. Considering complexities & concerns around the film the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision,” a statement of the censor board as quoted by news agency ANI.
“Special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh & Prof K.K. Singh of Jaipur University. The panel members had insights & also some reservations regarding claimed historical events & socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length,” it added.
Sources - The Central Board of Film Certification suggested filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to:
1) Change movie name from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat',
2) Modifications in song sequence 'Ghoomar'
3) Run a disclaimer during the screening of the movie. pic.twitter.com/NDKwbfc0gx
The film, on the life of Rajput queen Padmini, has run into trouble with Rajput groups alleging that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by the director.
Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed.
#PADMAVATI
CBFC to give the film a UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film’s title to #Padmavat basis the attributed material/ creative source
Add disclaimer regarding not glorifying practice of Sati
Relevant modifications in the song #Ghoomar
As protests spread across various states, the film's December 1 release was deferred as it didn't have censor clearance.
