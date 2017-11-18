'Padmavati' makers knew paper work was incomplete: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi

Without commenting on the reports that the application for "Padmavati" had been sent back to the makers, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi said on Saturday the film's application had come up for review and that the makers admitted that the paper work was incomplete.In a statement, Joshi said "the film's application came up this week only for review. The makers know and admit that the paper work is not complete -- the very disclaimer whether the film is work of fiction or a historical was left blank and not stated -- and on simply and legitimately being asked to provide important documents, target the CBFC for looking the other way and delay'."He said the accusations were surprising. "The CFBC is a responsible body and has the best interests of the Industry and Society. Let not convenient, casual methods be brought in to the practise," the statement said.According to media reports, the censor board had sent back the film's application to the makers on the ground that it was incomplete.In his statement, Joshi also expressed disappointment over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial being screened for some members of the media. Several journalists were shown the film on Friday and Saturday."Disappointing that the film 'Padmavati' is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry," Joshi said in the statement."It's myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. On one hand, holding the CBFC responsible and pressurising (it) to accelerate the process and on the other hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent," Joshi said."We all must have a responsible, mutually respectful and balanced approach."Joshi had earlier said that he respects Bhansali, who is facing the wrath of political parties, organisations and individuals over "Padmavati".