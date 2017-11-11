Padmavati controversy: Now Jaipur's Rajput women oppose 'ghumar' dance song

In a new addition to the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati", now Jaipur's Rajput women have put questions over the 'ghumar' dance sequence. The women are asking for a special screening for them while other people threatening of burning movie theatres.The Supreme Court on Friday refused to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati", even as many accused the filmmaker of treason.The apex court refused a plea seeking to ban the controversial epic drama's release, saying it could not intervene since the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was yet to decide about the certification of "Padmavati". The PIL filed by 12 Rajput leaders had sought appointment of an expert committee consisting of historians and members of the Rajput community to screen the film.The movie, set to release on December 1, has been subjected of controversy with some Hindu groups and political parties, claiming that the film distorts history and wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention Bhansali has rebuffed.