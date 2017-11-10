Huge relief to Bhansali: SC dismisses petition filed against release of 'Padmavati'

New Delhi: In a huge relief to filmmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansanli, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea against release of his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’.As petitioner who filed a petition in the court against the movie, “The film has scene which shows an intimate scene between Rani Padmavati and Khilji, when nothing of that sort happened in real”.Clarifying on the allegations filed by the complainant, Director Bhansali on Thursday released a video and said “The film doesn’t have any scene which would hurt the sentiments of any religious or social group”.Meanwhile Bajrang Dal workers on Friday are set to launch a massive protest in Rajasthan. The workers have even earlier protested against the movie where they said, “Watching Padmavati trailer one can clearly see altering of the facts of the History have been done”.Even Rajput women are set to address a press briefing in Jaipur at 1pm over the same.Padmavati is a movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.