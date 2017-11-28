Padmavati Controversy: Bihar bans release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s flick

The Chief Minister ordered concerned officials to ban the release of BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu demanded it in a letter. Bablu belongs to upper caste Rajput, the community which has been protesting against the film over "distortion of historical facts".As per reports, the ban on "Padmavati" in Bihar would be in place "till controversy surrounding it gets over".'Padmavati' voluntarily postponed the release date of the film. The film was earlier dated to release on December 1.Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh had already joined the chorus of protests against 'Padmavati'.Several groups, mainly Rajput, have been demanding a ban on "Padmavati". The movie stars Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.Bhansali, who has been under attack over his depiction of Rajput queen Padmavati, has maintained that there is nothing objectionable and that he has been careful in portraying the valour and sacrifice of the queen.Earlier, there was a controversy over the title of Bhansali's movie 'Ram Leela' which was subsequently changed to "Goliyon ki rasleela: Ram-Leela".