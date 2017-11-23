'Padmavati' cleared by British censors for Dec 1 release

Starring Ranveer Singh (as Sultan Alauddin Khilji), Deepika Padukone (as Rani Padmavati, in the lead) and Shahid Kapoor (as Maharawal Ratan Singh), "Padmavati" is being distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures.
According to the official website of the BBFC, "Padmavati" will be released "uncut" in the UK.
The magnum opus sets out to tell the tale of Rani Padmavati - the legendary Mewar queen known as much for her beauty and intelligence as she was for her courage, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh - a glorious Rajput ruler and a warrior king who fought till his last breath to defend his kingdom and his wife's honour and Sultan Alauddin Khilji - an ambitious and obsessive invader.
In India, "Padmavati" is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering with historical facts. Bhansali has been denying the contention.
The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1 in India, has been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Wednesday banned the release of film 'Padmavati' with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claiming it was "hurting sentiments" of the Rajput community and would not
be screened in the poll-bound state in view of law and order concerns.
A notification banning the film's release was issued by the information and broadcasting department of the state.
