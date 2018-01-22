'Padmavat' controversy: Rajput organisations move Supreme Court against film release

Shri Rajput Karni Sena and Kshatriya Mahasabha filed a plea in the apex court alleging historic facts were distorted in the controversial movie, scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, and demanded that its release be stopped.The film was slated to release on December 1 last year but was postponed after a countrywide protest against the film by the fringe outfits.Earlier on Monday, Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said he would not allow Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" to be released "at any cost".He warned that if cinema halls went ahead with the January 25 release it would lead to an "enormous outburst of people"."We will not allow the film to be released at any cost. The Supreme Court has directed the state governments to ensure the release of the film, but not to us (Karni Sena). Once the film is released, the outburst of people will be enormous and cinema halls will be responsible for the cost," IANS quoted Kalvi as saying.The apex court will on Tuesday hear a plea by the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments seeking to block the release of "Padmaavat".The film, mired in controversy over its plotline, had been given a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has asked the makers to change the title from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmaavat' and suggested some other modifications.