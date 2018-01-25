Padmaavat violence: Amid release of the movie today, parents concerned about safety of children

The controversial movie is set to release today and parents are in tension."There is panic, if school bus can be attacked in Gurugram then can happen in Delhi also, even here there are cinema halls near schools, so have come to drop my child to school myself," said Lalit, a parent, reported ANI."As of now its peaceful here but it is indeed disturbing that in Gurugram some schools are shut as preemptive measures due to protests. Failure of administration," said another parent in Faridabad, Haryana.Image: ANIOn Wednesday, the attackers had stormed a bus belonging to GD Goenka School, threw stones at it damaging its windows. Frightened children and their attendants were crouching and ducking for cover at the time of the incident.A video of children crying and screaming out of fear has gone viral on the social media platforms. Teachers or attendants, in the clips, can be heard asking children to crawl to avoid any injury.A group of around 60 protesters, believed to be members of a fringe group, asked the bus driver to stop the vehicle. When the driver did not comply, the miscreants pelted the vehicle with stones.