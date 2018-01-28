'Padmaavat' violence: 42 arrested so far, Karni Sena leader detained in Gurgaon

A total of 42 people have been arrested so far and Karni Sena leader Thakur Kushalpaldetained in connection with the attack on a school bus and torching of a state roadways bus here during protests against 'Padmaavat' earlier this week, a police officer said on Saturday.Twenty-eight of the 42 people have been arrested in criminal cases registered in different police stations of Gurgaon, while 14 were arrested as part of preventive actions, a police spokesman said.Earlier on Saturday, the special investigation team of Gurgaon Police probing the violence arrested four people from Silani Mod in Sohna, Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said, adding that they were residents of village Uleta Roz ka Mev in Mewat."A total of 42 accused have been arrested so far by Gurgaon Police in connection with the agitation against the film," Kumar added. "Strenuous efforts are being made to arrest the remaining hooligans who were involved in the violent incidents which occurred in different locations," he said.The special investigation team (SIT) also detained Karni Sena leader Thakur Kushalpal for questioning him for his suspected role in the violence, Kumar said. The police official dismissed social media reports that Muslim youths were detained or arrested, and urged people to not pay attention to rumours but follow the district administration guidelines.Kumar said the people arrested have been sent to judicial custody by a court.On Wednesday, a school bus carrying 20-25 students was targeted in Gurgaon and the Delhi-Jaipur national highway was blocked by supporters of the Karni Sena, which was at the forefront of the opposition to the controversial film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, along with other fringe groups.The fringe groups had warned owners of more than 40 multiplexes and theaters operating in Gurgaon against screening the movie.