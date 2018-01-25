 Padmaavat to release today amidst high security in theaters
By: || Updated: 25 Jan 2018 08:16 AM
Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in 'Padmaavat'/Image- Facebook

New Delhi: On Thursday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's flick Padmaavat will be released amidst high security in theaters across the country.

Just before the release of the controversial movie on Wednesday, cops in different states had swung into action and made some preventive arrests.

Mumbai police had arrested 50 members of Karni Sena before the release of the flick.

In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, cops had arrested 44 people.

On Tuesday night, some protesters had vandalised shops outside Ahmedabad's Himalaya Mall. They also burnt vehicles parked outside in protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, some agitators had block Gurgaon's Wazirpur-Pataudi road agitating against Padmaavat.

Protesters have also block Delhi-Jaipur highway.
In Mathura district, protesters had stopped train at Bhuteshwar railway station.

On Wednesday, head of Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi said in a press conference, "Film should not be released". He also suspected that he may be arrested.




"My mother is Padmaavat, will say sorry to her," he added. However, Kalvi showed no remorse for violent protests.

First Published:
