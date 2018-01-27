Padmaavat row: Karni Sena calls Prasoon Joshi’s decision to skip JLF a “good news”

: The Shree Rajput Karni Sena on Saturday welcomed censor board chief Prasoon Joshi's decision not to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival, saying that possibly the CBFC chief was "repenting for his mistake at how he had hurt the sentiments of Rajputs" over the film "Padmaavat".Vijendra Singh, spokesperson of the organisation, said: "This comes as good news for us. We are glad that he respected the request of Karni Sena and cancelled his scheduled visit."It seems that he is repenting for his mistake at how he had hurt the sentiments of Rajputs. Realising what he has done, he is attempting to make amends it seems."Singh's response came after Central Board of Film Certification Chairperson Prasoon Joshi said in a statement that he "will not be attending" the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival, where he was scheduled to address a session on Sunday.Joshi's decision comes in the wake of repeated threats by the Karni Sena, which has gone on a rampage after the censor board cleared Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" for release.The Karni Sena had said it would not allow Joshi to attend the Jaipur Literature Festival, an annual popular event attending by celebrities.Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said: "We had requested him (Joshi) to avoid this visit and he accepted our request, and hence we are quite glad."The Karni Sena and other fringe elements are protesting "Padmaavat" saying it distorts history.