Padmaavat protest: Frenzied mob goes on rampage, attacks school bus in Gurugram

The attackers stormed a bus belonging to GD Goenka School, threw stones at it damaging its windows. Frightened children and their attendants were crouching and ducking for cover at the time of the incident.A video of children crying and screaming out of fear has gone viral on the social media platforms. Teachers or attendants, in the clips, can be heard asking children to crawl to avoid any injury.A group of around 60 protesters, believed to be members of a fringe group, asked the bus driver to stop the vehicle. When the driver did not comply, the miscreants pelted the vehicle with stones."Some of the bus windows shattered and terrified kids cried for help. Fortunately, none of the children was hurt in the attack," Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police told PTI.Another bus belonging to Haryana Roadways was set on fire by the protestors at Sohna road earlier in the day.Despite prohibitory orders in Gurgaon, hundreds of Shree Rajput Karni Sena supporters also protested at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway.