Padmaavat: Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi suspects his arrest







#Padmaavat controversy: We will not allow the makers and theatre owners to mint money, says Lokendra Singh Kalvi https://t.co/uIkx5YrwMx pic.twitter.com/clh3OGBJkC

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) January 24, 2018

Just before the release of the controversial movie Padmaavat, cops in different states have swung into action and made some preventive arrests.On Wednesday, Mumbai police arrested 50 members of Karni Sena before the release of the flick.In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, cops have arrested 44 people.On Tuesday night, some protesters vandalised shops outside Ahmedabad's Himalaya Mall. They also burnt vehicles parked outside in protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie.Meanwhile, on Wednesday, some agitators have block Gurgaon's Wazirpur-Pataudi road agitating against Padmaavat.Protesters have also block Delhi-Jaipur highway.In Mathura district, protesters have stopped train at Bhuteshwar railway station.Meanwhile, head of Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi said in a press conference, "Film should not be released". He also suspected that he may be arrested."My mother is Padmaavat, will say sorry to her," he added. However, Kalvi showed no remorse for violent protests.