Padmaavat controversy: 'Freedom of expression doesn't give right to anyone to play with history' says VK Singh

: On Thursday, Union Minister VK Singh while commenting on entire Padmaavat controversy said that freedom of expression doesn't give right to anyone to play with history."Concerned parties should sit together and solve this controversy. When things are not done with consensus, then they create problem," he further added.On Thursday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's flick Padmaavat released amidst high security in theaters across the country.Karni Sena is protesting against the movie as it alleges that Bhansali has misrepresented facts about queen Padmavati in the movie.