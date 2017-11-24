Owaisi says RSS playing with fire on Ram temple issue

: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of "playing with fire" on the issue of Ram temple with its "obnoxious" statements.Reacting to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments that "only Ram Mandir and nothing else" will be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief told a media outlet: "This is a very delicate matter and RSS is playing with fire on this issue."The obnoxious statement by the RSS chief clearly gives a message that the RSS is assuming to be the Supreme Court. The RSS is trying to give a message that they know what the judgment of the apex court will be, and that would be on the basis of ‘aastha' (faith) but not on evidence or Constitution," he added.He said that by making such "obnoxious statements" the RSS is trying to convey that it would go ahead with its plans to make India a Hindutva country "come what may". Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS of trying to create an atmosphere of fear, Owaisi said that this kind of politics is not good for the country."They want to make this a political issue so that they can gain some benefits in Gujarat elections or perhaps in 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) as well. I hope that the Supreme Court would take notice of this devious design being laid out by the Sangh Parivar," he said.Earlier, speaking at the three-day 'Dharam Sansad' of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Udupi in Karnataka, Bhagwat said: "The Ram temple will be constructed at the site of Ramjanmabhoomi and nothing else will be built. It will be constructed in its original form and with the same stones. It will be built under the leadership of those who led this movement and have been holding its flag for 20-25 years."Defending Bhagwat's comments, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said the RSS chief did mention that he has reached this conclusion after seeing all the documents related to the case."What is the obnoxious in this? He has made an absolutely logical statement. I too have made this statement earlier because the arguments are very strong," Swamy said.Reacting to Owaisi's comments, Swamy said that attacking Bhagwat "is a favorite sport with some Muslim leaders" and added that the AIMIM leader has no locus standi in the case."I am sure there is no locus standi for Mr. Owaisi in this case. Masjid can be built anywhere but temple for Ram Lalla cannot be built anywhere except for the place where he is assumed to be born by faith," he said.