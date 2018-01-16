 Asaduddin Owaisi now challenges Modi govt to lift subsidy for Hindu pilgrims too
Owaisi asked if the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh would stop the funds, which he said, are given for pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Kashi and other temple towns.

By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 10:49 PM
PTI

Hyderabad: Attacking the BJP for calling Haj subsidy a form of Muslim appeasement and vote bank politics, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday claimed the party's government in Uttar Pradesh gave funds for pilgrimages and wanted to know if that would be stopped.

Funds are also given for the Kumbh Mela, while the Congress government in Karnataka gives grants to those who undertake 'Chardham Yatra', Owaisi claimed, adding he himself had demanded the withdrawal of the Haj subsidy long ago.

 



There will be no subsidy for Haj from this year, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday, calling the step "part of our policy to empower minorities with dignity and without appeasement".

Owaisi, in another tweet, asked if the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh would stop the funds, which he said, are given for pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Kashi and other temple towns.

 






Article 290A relates to the annual payment to certain Devaswom Funds.





Claiming that the Congress government in Karnataka gave Rs 20,000 to each pilgrim who undertook 'Chardham Yatra', Owaisi asked whether it was not "appeasement of majority".

Would the NDA government "walk the talk" by allocating enough funds for the education of Muslims girls, he asked.

"I challenge the Modi government to walk the talk by allocating 2,0000 crores for Muslim girls scholarships...will wait and see in next budget 18-19," he said.

First Published:
