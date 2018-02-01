 Ordered an iPhone instead got detergent bar says Flipkart buyer
He had ordered an iPhone-8 from Flipkart's website

By: || Updated: 01 Feb 2018 09:02 PM
IMAGE: REPRESENTATIONAL/ Twitter (@JasleenKaur0908)

Mumbai: A 26-year-old software engineer in the city was in for a rude shock when the e-tailing major Flipkart delivered a detergent bar instead of an iPhone-8 which he had ordered and paid for.

After he approached the Byculla police in central Mumbai, a case of cheating was registered against Flipkart.

Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali, the complainant, said he had ordered an iPhone-8 on the shopping portal and made the full payment of Rs 55,000.

On January 22, he alleges, the package delivered at his house in Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai had a detergent bar inside instead of the premium mobile phone.

"Nagrali approached us with a complaint yesterday, and an offence of cheating was registered against Flipkart," Avinash Shingte, senior police inspector at the Byculla police station, told media.

A Flipkart spokesman told media that the company is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

