No confidence motion not introduced, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after continuous uproar

The no-confidence motion against the government that was to be moved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party was postponed till tomorrow even as Union Rajnath Singh said the government was ready for a discussion itAIADMK members jumped at the Well of the House protesting over the Cauvery issue forcing the Speaker to adjourned proceedings. TDP has alleged the protest was at the behest of the BJP which would prevent a discussion on the demand of a special status for Andhra Pradesh.The TDP and YSRC had served the notice for the no-confidence motion again on Monday but the Speaker did not admit the notice since the House was not in order.The no-trust show was moved by the TDP and YSRC on Friday also, but the proceedings could not be completed as the House was "not in order".Almost all the opposition parties, barring some, are looking forward to the proposal. This is the first ever no-confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi's government in four years and is being viewed as the biggest test in his first term.Telugu Desam Party and its anti- party YSR Congress are pitching together their vested interest of special status to Andhra Pradesh in the motion.Talking to ABP News TDP MP Ravinder Babu said, "The reason for bringing the no-confidence motion is because our belief in BJP is lost.”YSR Congress MP YV Subba Reddy told ABP News, "We want the whole country to know why people in Andhra Pradesh are facing troubles and that is why we are coming with a no confidence motion. We have spoken to all the opposition parties. All are coming together. When we will bring no confidence motion then Congress, TMC, CPM, SP will stand with us. "The Left and Congress have also announced their support to the first no-confidence motion against the Modi government.CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "We will support the motion of no confidence. Modi government has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh, BJP has not fulfilled the promise of granting special state status to Andhra. The financial blow that has been received by Andhra after Hyderabad went to Telangana, should have been compensated.”At the same time Congress leader Ashwani Kumar says that his party is with the motion of no confidence. He further said that the opposition is united on this. Ashwani said that he already has a strong disbelief on the government. At the same time, he informed that in order to bring the proposal, his party has taken necessary 54 votes.