 NCP attacks Fadnavis over 'water wastage' during drought
By: || Updated: 29 May 2016 04:32 AM
MUMBAI: Opposition NCP in Maharashtra targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly wasting water to clean a road in Amravati ahead of his visit there for an event.

"The road between Irwin Chowk and Panchvati Chowk was cleaned for the Chief Minister's event. This was avoidable wastage of water at a time when that district, like several other parts of the state, is reeling under acute water crisis," Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said.

"Fadnavis should clarify on the water wastage," Munde said.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said action should be taken against those responsible for water wastage.

Malik recalled water was also wasted for preparing a helipad which state Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse's helicpoter needed to land on.

At a time when several parts of Maharashtra are facing a severe water crisis, thousands of litres of water were used for a make-shift helipad at a village in Latur where Khadse landed last month for reviewing the drought situation, he said.

