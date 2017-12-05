OPINION: What Will Happen If Hafiz Saeed Wins The 2018 Pakistan General Elections?

The Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is roaming free in Pakistan, a country which sponsors terrorism in India since ages.Recently, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD), Hafiz Saeed has also found a new "fan" by the name of Pervez Musharraf, the former President of Pakistan.Well, we will talk about Musharraf later. Let's first concentrate on terrorists Hafiz Saeed who now carries US bounty on his head.Just four days before the anniversary of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Saeed was set free by Pakistan, then in an interview, Pervez Musharraf bats for Saeed and then the terrorist declared that he will contest 2018 General Elections of the country.All these events which occurred one after the other can't be just "chance". It appears more like a well planned matter.However, a million dollar question is, what if Hafiz Saeed wins the 2018 General Elections?The biggest threat for not only India but the entire world will be that all nuclear weapons of Pakistan will fall into the hands of terrorists...! And one can imagine, what will happen after that.Pakistan will become a home for all terrorists where all militants pour in.It will not be wrong to say that if Hafiz Saeed becomes the head of the government, Pakistan will be new Syria.[ALSO READ]Recently, via two interviews, Musharraf talked about Saeed.In the first interview, giving a shocking statement Musharraf said that he is "the biggest supporter of LeT" and likes Jama'at-ud-Da'wah chief Hafiz Saeed."I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me & JuD also likes me," Pervez Musharraf said to Pakistan's ARY News, reported news agency ANI.He also said 'yes' on being asked if he likes Hafiz Saeed, added "I have met him (Hafiz Saeed)".Then, after Saeed making an announcement that he will fight elections, Musharraf, on Tuesday, said that he would welcome an alliance with JuD chief.Replying to a question about having an alliance with Hafiz Saeed, Musharraf in an interview to Pakistan based Aaj News channel announced, "till now, there have been no talks with them (JuD) but if they want to be part of the alliance, I would welcome them."Actually, more than bonhomie, it is the personal interest of Musharraf. He is hoping to revive his lost political fortunes by riding on the back of Saeed.Globally, it is high time for nations to start taking Pakistan seriously and put checks on its evil plans.Internally, now the time has come for people of Pakistan to play an active role in the politics of the country and defeat such evil forces so that India and Pakistan can co-exist as a good neighbour.We hope that citizens of Pakistan will take a right decision.Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.