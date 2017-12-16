OPINION-RaGa Era Begins: Cong President Rahul Gandhi Faces Mammoth Task of Saving India From Becoming 'Congress Mukta'

Mother, a source of inspiration for son

Time for RaGa to work full-time for Congress party







I want the Congress party to become an instrument for dialogue between Indian people, from all corners of our great country, all religions, all ethnicities, all ages and gender and for our dialogue to be led by love and affection. pic.twitter.com/VhjFDz2qht

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 16, 2017

With Rahul Gandhi taking charge as Congress President, youth era begins in Congress





Author is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason





On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi became the Congress president "officially" with his mother retiring after 19 years from the post of Congress president.From here onward, he will have the big responsibility to take the party forward.Sonia Gandhi worked tremendously hard to strengthen the party. In 1998, she took charge, seven years after her husband's assassination and remained in office for a record 19 years until her retirement today.Although Sonia Gandhi never held any public office in the Indian government, she put her blood and sweat to take the party forward and has been widely described as one of the most powerful politicians in the country. She is often listed among the most powerful women in the world.Under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, the grand old party formed the government post the 2004 elections. She has since been credited for being instrumental in formulating the alliance, which was re-elected to power in 2009.Sonia Gandhi presided over the National Advisory Council (NAC) meetings and credited for the formation and subsequent implementation of many welfare schemes as the Common Minimum Programme, Food security bill, and MNREGA.Personally, what I like about Sonia Gandhi is her "never say die" attitude and this is what Rahul Gandhi has to carry forward.And now…it’s time for RaGa to work even harder for the party.Like his mother, Rahul Gandhi is also taking the charge of the party when it is passing through troubling waters and definitely it will not going to be a cakewalk for him.RaGa will have the onus of reviving the party and bringing it back to power in the states it has lost. The Congress party, of now, is in power in five states: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram.Winning or at least performing well in the Himachal and Gujarat elections (the results of which are coming on Monday) will be a good starter for the new president.Then, before the 2019 General Elections, there are eight state legislative assembly elections in 2018. And in each of them, Rahul Gandhi has to put his every effort possible to turn the fortune of his party. Important states are Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh which are presently ruled by BJP and Rahul Gandhi has to work really hard to make his party win in these states.North-east states like Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura will also witness ballot in 2018. And it will be the responsibility of Gandhi to make his party position strong in these states too.Winning in these elections or at least performing well will make it easy for Congress to perform strongly in 2019 General Elections.With Rahul Gandhi taking as Congress president, youth era has begun in the party on Saturday.Rahul Gandhi with his Yuva team-Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Milind Deora and others-can infuse much needed fresh thinking in the party (obviously under the guidance of veteran, matured Congress leaders).In this he can also take help from his young friends like Akhilesh Yadav and Hardik Patel.India is a country of youths and now it’s time for same youths to come forward and take the country on glories path.Undoubtedly, until now, Rahul Gandhi has shown splendid maturity in dealing with difficult situations. And this is what we expect from him in future too.Rahul Gandhi now has a challenging task of saving India from becoming “Congress Mukta”.Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.