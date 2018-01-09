OPINION: Pakistan And The Expanding Web Of Islamic State

Although the numbers have decreased when we compared it from 2016 (killed-13 Injured - 83) but still these ceasefire violations are definitely a cause of concern for India.
As per reports, in 2017 (till October), 4,012 people living near Line Of Control (LoC) abandoned their homes temporarily to save their lives.
Undoubtedly, these ceasefire violations have made life hell for people living near LoC.
AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD QAYYUM
And now the dreaded Islamic State (IS) is alarmingly increasing its foothold in Pakistan, warned a leading think-tank based in Islamabad.
The Indian government in general and the Indian Army, in particular, have been fortifying country's border along LoC. However, with IS gaining grounds in Pakistan, it's time for India to make LoC impermeable.
Flag used by Islamic State
Footprint of the militant Islamic State (IS) group is continuously on the rise in the country, especially in northern Sindh and Balochistan, as over the past one year responsibility for as many as six deadliest attacks, in which 153 people were killed, was claimed by this outfit, reported DAWN.
This has been claimed in a report, ‘Pakistan Security Report 2017’, released by a think-tank, Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), on Sunday, English daily further reported.
While talking to DAWN, PIPS senior project manager Muhammad Ismail Khan said, “The IS has claimed responsibility for just six terrorist attacks in the country, but they were the most deadliest ones, such as attacks on the convoy of Senate Deputy Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Sehwan shrine, Shah Noorani shrine in Lasbela, Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta and Dargah Pir Rakhyal Shah in Fatehpur area of Jhal Magsi district and the abduction and killing of two Chinese nationals.”
The PIPS shared the findings of its security analysis titled Special Report 2017 and provided an insight into security challenges being faced by Pakistan.
Interestingly, Pakistan has been denying that IS had an organised presence in the country.
We all know that Pakistan has been a safe haven for militants and if IS is gaining grounds here then it is a cause of serious concern for India for sure because, obviously, after expanding its evil web in Pak, the direct target of IS will be India.
About the author: Author Anurag Kumar is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.
First Published: 09 Jan 2018 09:04 AM