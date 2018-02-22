OPINION: Once a pal, Amitabh Bachchan getting close to Congress again?

Interestingly, in recent years the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shahenshah of Bollywood reached a new height. Since the time when now PM Modi was Gujarat CM, both maintained a good relationship.
But now it seems that Amitabh Bachchan's closeness with Congress party is increasing once again. Bachchan recently also started following party leaders Manish Tewari, Shakeel Ahmed, Sanjay Nirupam, Randeep Surjewala, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Jha on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
- Thank you Sh. Amitabh Bachan for following me and it is my privilege to follow the icon of Indian Cinema who we grew up watching First day First Show Every new release.Those days in late 70’s & early 80’s a Balcony ticket in Chandigarh was Rs.3. Unbelievable today! @SrBachchan
Who does not know about the "Yaarana" between that Amitabh Bachchan and late former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Bachchan, in 1984, took a break from acting and entered politics, for short time, in support of a long-time family friend, Rajiv Gandhi.
He contested Allahabad's seat of 8th Lok Sabha against H. N. Bahuguna, ex Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and won, reportedly, by one of the highest victory margins in general election history (68.2% of the vote).
However, Jaadugar's political career was short-lived as he resigned after three years, calling politics a cesspool. As per reports, the resignation followed the implication of Bachchan and his brother in the "Bofors scandal" by a newspaper. Reportedly, Bachchan was eventually found not guilty of involvement in the ordeal. The actor was framed in the scam and falsely alleged. This was cleared by Swedish cop chief Sten Lindstrom.
Both the Gandhis and the Bachchans have never spoken about the actual reason why their friendship spoiled. However, it was said that friendship broke because of personality clashes. Ego tussles and one-upmanship amid failures and tragedies were also the said reasons.
The 'split' was painful for both sides. For Sonia Gandhi, it is the loss of the first friend she made in India. Amit, as she reportedly addressed him, was the one who received her off the airplane at Palam Airport on the chilly winter morning of 13 January 1968.
Although Big B had maintained relationship with Samajwadi Party as well, in addition to Congress and BJP, his lover for Congress and his late friend Rajiv Gandhi seems to be quite strong.
It may be recalled that when public row between two of India's most famous families erupted, senior Bachchan put an end to it when he said, reported telegraphindia, "The Nehru-Gandhi family has ruled the country. Woh raja hai, hum rank hai (They are king and we commoners)."
Bachchan added that only the king establishes contact with the poor and not the other way round. "If the king says he does not want to have a relationship, what can the poor do' The poor cannot afford to say that 'we want to have relations with the king'."
I don't know whether the friendship between my favourite superstar and the grand old party will revive once again or not. Speculations may be sometimes true, sometimes false. All I know is true friendship (relations from heart) never ends.
