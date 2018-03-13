OPINION: Naxalism menace in India and the way forward

The yet another incident by "far-left radical communists" triggered strong reactions with Home Minister of India Rajnath Singh tweeting out-"My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh."
DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations commenting on IED blast said, reported ANI,-"A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra force has reached the spot, there is no firing at present."
Nine people have died in the attack, the injured are being brought to Jagdalpur or Raipur. It is really unfortunate that we lost these brave men: DM Awasthi, Special DG Naxal Operations on Sukma attack. pic.twitter.com/vKmlA3VtOa
Recently, in an interview given to me MoS (Home Ministery), Hansraj Ahir said, when I asked-"How serious is the problem of Naxalism in India?"
"Naxalism is serious but we are working to control it. Since we have come to power, we have been trying to control Naxalism. Earlier it was spread up to 750 police stations. Now it is squeezed to 450 police stations."
To support his statements, Hansraj Ahir also provided numbers.
"If we talk about violence incidents related with Naxalism, in 2013, prior to our government coming to power, there were 1136 incidents. In 2017, it has come down to around 900. Likewise, casualties as a result of Naxalism related activity in 2013 was 397 and now it’s 263 in 2017," Ahir said during the interview.
"If we talk about the killing of Naxalite caders, there is an increase by 36 percent. In 2013, 100 were gunned down. Now, in 2017, the figure stands at 136. However, there is a decrease in the deaths of our security personnel by 34 percent (34.8). In 2013, the deaths were 115. Now, it’s 75," he further said.
"The number of surrenders by Naxalites have also increased by 143 percent. Compared to 282, 685 have surrendered. The government has used force plus also developments in Naxalite areas," Ahir added.
No doubt that the government is trying hard to control this menace. But still, a lot can be done. Originated from village Naxalbari in West Bengal, now this internal security threat-Naxalism-has expanded to some important districts of India.
If I talk particularly about Sukma, CRPF has been repeatedly suffering big losses in this area. This shows that the CRPF authority is not taking enough remedial action. We should learn from past mistakes.
After all, till how long we can be "condoling" the loss of precious lives of our CRPF personnel?
About the author: Author Anurag Kumar is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.
