OPINION: Left is left, Right is at new height

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority on its own in Tripura, winning 35 seats (golden number for the majority is 31). Its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has won eight seats. The CPI(M)-led Left Front could manage to win just 16 seats. Tripura went to the polls on February 18 and results came on Saturday.
If one can recall, in Tripura, two exit polls had also suggested BJP dethroning the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led government that has had an uninterrupted run since 1993.
In 2013, BJP had contested 50 seats in the assembly polls but its candidates forfeited their deposits on 49 seats. With 1.87 % of votes, saffron party failed to win any seat. The CPI-M had won 49 of the 55 seats it contested.
It is pertinent to mention here that just a few days before the announcement of north-east state assembly election results, I took an interview of Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home Ministry, in which he also came down heavily on Communist government and had said that "voters will give them a fitting reply".
Replying to a question, Ahir had said-"There is a communist government there (Kerala). They believe in violence, not the democracy." (click here to read entire interview)
Next Kerala Legislative Assembly election is due in 2021 and if Left want everything "right" for them, then they have to adapt to changing scenarios in the country.
It will be better for Left to introspect then to keep criticising the BJP.
"The issue will now be debated in our party congress (to be held in April). I will not be able to say anything now as the final decision will be taken there," Sitaram Yechury told PTI.
Has Yogi Adityanath played a dominant role in Tripura victory?
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image: Twitter)
Well..it seems to me, yes. And this win will definitely raise his profile further in BJP.
BJP got Yogi Adityanath to campaign extensively in Tripura.
Reason?
It is because Adityanath, the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt, belongs to the Nath sect that has a huge following in the state. And to tap this following, UP CM had strategically launched his poll campaign in Tripura. Before the commencement of his campaign, he visited Gorakhnath temple at Padmapur on the outskirts of Dharmanagar where he had performed a puja on February 12.
Tripura outcome has further increased Yogi’s ratings in the saffron party that had also used him to campaign extensively in Kerala along with Tripura, where he had urged the voters to oust the left government for ‘non-performance.’
At last, it will not be unjust to say that the Left is left, the Right is on a new height!
First Published: 05 Mar 2018 11:01 AM