OPINION: Is being in love a crime? For Ankit Saxena it was!

The young chap was murdered in front of his mother by four men who were, reportedly, relatives of Saleema.
Recalling entire incident, Yashpal Saxena, grief-stuck father of Ankit Saxena said four people were beating his son who was shouting that he was innocent and requested the attackers to call cops as he had no intention of running away.
Image: Ankit Saxena
"One of them pulled the head of my son and slit his throat. In front of her (Ankit's mother) my son's throat was slit...within three seconds his body became cold," said the saddened father.
Ankit Saxena was not only a professional photographer but was also an artist. It has come to light after his death that he used to run a YouTube channel by the name "Awara Boy".
In his YouTube channel, he had uploaded various kind of videos. 23-year-old wanted his YouTube channel to get successful so that he could fulfill the dreams of his parents but all that ended with his murder.
Every time when I read this news, it brings tears to my eyes. What emotions that lady must had gone through when she witnessed the murder of her young son in front of her eyes...a mother who had witnessed her child becoming a young man day by day for past 23 years.
Saleema, the girl with whom Ankit was in love said-"We were about to get married. The family was opposed to it."
The couple's intention was pure. Both were adult. They wanted to get married but alas that could not happen because the young lady's family was opposed to this.
The woman's family opposed her relationship with Saxena as the two belonged to different communities, said police, reported PTI.
It puzzles my mind that how can such pure, holy emotions as love and marriage can have such evil ending.
We as humans boasts about ourselves that we have become so civilised, we are not animals. But incidents like these proves that we are fooling ourselves...we haven't civilised. Many of us still can't digest that our girls & boys have the right to choose the partner of their choice.
As humans, we still need to learn a lot in order to qualify for the word "human". Whether we like someone or hate someone, it does not, does not give us the right to kill someone.
Sometimes when I come across incidents like these I feel ashamed to call myself...human!
I write on so many topics but this one made me emotion. My heartfelt tribute to Ankit Saxena... a young man who was younger than me.
About the author: Author Anurag Kumar is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason
Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.
First Published: 04 Feb 2018 01:50 PM