OPINION: Congress' 84th Plenary session & its gravity for party

The plenary session has taken place just a few days after the party managed to win some bypolls and roughly a year following when the country will witness General elections due to be held in April or May 2019 to constitute the seventeenth Lok Sabha.
With having an influence, reportedly, on just seven percent of the population of India, it will be, probably, Congress' last grand conclave before the 2019 General Elections.
With reduced to just four states (two big ones-Punjab & Karnataka and two small ones-Mizoram & Puducherry) Congress needs to chalk out a detailed plan and work on every nitigrities in order to get itself prepared to reckon with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in general and PM Narendra Modi in particular.
Although the grand old party has some bypolls victories to cheer for, when compared to a might like BJP, it's too little but not too late!
Forming a coalition or grand alliance against NaMo seems to be the "Brahmastra" right now. But coalition government has its own shortcomings.
The coalition government has a tendency to be fractious. It is prone to disharmony, as their component parties hold differing beliefs and thus may not regularly agree on policy. Coalitions are mathematically most probable but ideologically infeasible.
Another shortcoming is a single, more powerful party can shape the policies of the coalition disproportionately and smaller political parties can be intimidated to not openly disagree.
Election after 1975, for the first time, witnessed coalition government under the Prime Ministership of Morarji Desai.
In the 16th general election in May 2014, however, BJP secured the majority on its own (first party to do so since 1984 election) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again came into power, with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.
My point is, the government, having a majority on its own, can deal with things in better way. So it will be better if Congress start efforts to form a majority on its own or at least reach as close to it as possible than depending on the grand alliance.
However, keeping in mind the present political scenario, my above statement may seem to be an "overstatement".
First Published: 17 Mar 2018 07:12 PM