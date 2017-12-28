OPINION: By insulting Kulbhushan Jadhav's family, this time Pakistan has gone way too far

About Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence:

Sarabjit Singh case:

Author Anurag Kumar is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason





When Pakistan allowed Kulbhushan Jadhav's family to come and meet him, we all thought that it's a good humanitarian step and something positive will come out of it.But alas! The way Pakistan treated an old-aged woman (mother of Jadhav) and his wife is way too shameful. The country passed all limits of disgracefulness while treating with Jadhav's mother and wife.However, what was more shocking was the way Pakistani media misbehaved with the family. For a second one can understand the mentality of Pakistani government but the way media treated "their guests" was very inhuman.Their way of asking questions which appeared more like sloganeering--'Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?' (What are your emotions after meeting your killer son?) and 'Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi?' (Your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistani people. What you have to say on that?)-- was way too shameful for a civilised nation and this proves that no matter how Pakistan tries to show itself, the country is still far from becoming a sensible state.Jadhav's mother was, reportedly, prevented from talking in her mother tongue, Marathi. She was repeatedly interrupted whenever she spoke in Marathi, and eventually, prevented from using the language completely.Pakistan went so far as to have the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi of Jadhav's mother and wife removed before they could meet him. Pakistani authorities removed the shoes worn by Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and sent the same for "forensic examination" to determine the nature of the suspected presence of a foreign object.That was very low to say the least!On the one hand, as a goodwill gesture, we are giving Pakistan medical visas and on the other hand, they are behaving in such pathetic manner.Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan, Pakistan, over alleged, charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).Jadhav, on 10 April 2017, was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan. However, on 18 May 2017, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging, pending the final judgment on the case.However, this is not the first time Pakistan has captured and wrongfully jailed an Indian citizen. Earlier also rogue nation has resorted to such tactics.Sarabjit Singh was an Indian national convicted of terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court. He was tried and convicted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for a series of bomb attacks in Lahore and Faisalabad that killed 14 bystanders in 1990.However, Sarabjit claimed he was a farmer who strayed into Pakistan from his village located on the border,He was condemned and sentenced to death in 1991. But the sentence was repeatedly postponed by the Government of Pakistan. In April 2013, while in prison at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore he was attacked by fellow inmates and died six days later at the Jinnah Hospital, Lahore.No doubt, by doing all this, Pakistan, a rogue nation, this time has gone way too far and it's time for India to act really tough against such a neighbour.Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.