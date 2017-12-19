OPINION-2017 ends with Modi wave: What 2018 has in offering for Rahul Gandhi?

Author is an Associate Producer in ABP News Network Pvt Ltd and tweets at @AnuragSason





With the counting of votes coming to an end on Monday evening, BJP successfully snatched away one more state from the hands of the grand old party Congress.The Modi wave, which had started in 2014, continued till the end of 2017. The BJP not only grasped power in Himachal Pradesh but also retained Gujarat for the sixth time in a row.The saffron party got a majority in both the states.Now, let’s talk about Gujarat first.BJP got 99 seats (54.4%) out of 182 Assembly seats. The party managed to sail through not only anti-incumbency but also successfully glided above “hurdles” like Congress, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and the rest.However, in 2012, the saffron party, led by then CM Narendra Modi, won 116 seats out of total 182 seats and formed the government while INC won 60 seats.And this time, it falls short of one run from making a century and Congress jumped to 77 (42.3%)!Some are evening saying that although BJP has got an electoral victory but political victory has been bagged by the Congress.No doubt, Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a very tough fight to the BJP this time. His one rally after the other supercharged the political atmosphere.Although, the Congress lost but it’s a defeat with which one can live with. No one will say that RaGa hasn’t worked hard to make the party win against NaMo.Now, let’s move to Himachal.Although, BJP made a clean sweep here by winning 44 seats but its own CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost! That means now BJP has to search a new person for the top job. Dhumal was declared the chief ministerial face of the BJP towards the end of the campaign.And the very political nature of the state is a bit strange. It has a nature of changing political party every five years.In HP, till very recently there was a government of Congress under Virbhadra Singh, the longest-serving and 4th Chief Minister of the state. Now BJP will be in power.Before Congress, BJP was in power and Prem Kumar Dhumal was the CM.Who knows what will happen in next election in HP in 2022. May be BJP will continue or Congress again manage to walk in political corridors.However, for now, the bottom line is… BJP is the winner.Interestingly, this victory of BJP has again given rise to the question of EVM tampering with Hardik Patel and Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam claiming the same.He said BJP's victory in Gujarat was not because of the peoplein the state but because of EVMs.He also said that electronic voting machines a "big threat to Indian democracy".But I personally didn’t get one thing that if there is a so-called tampering with EVMs then why Exit Polls aren’t predicting the victory of the Congress party.I mean if BJP is allegedly winning because of so-called EVM tampering than Exit polls should show Congress as the winner.But most of the Exit Polls are also showing that BJP is winning.Exit Polls do not have any EVM machines which can be “fixed”.So that means the EVMs are working fine and people are choosing BJP.2017 is about to end and in 2018 there are Assembly elections in the eight state. (Karnataka, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan)Gujarat Elections 2017 has turned Rahul Gandhi into a full-time politician.Counting from the day the polls were announced on October 25. and by the time the campaign for the Gujarat elections closed on December 12, Rahul Gandhi addressed 30 rallies (4 short of PM Narendra Modi's 34)RaGa also spoke at many corner sabhas, held interactions with various groups, and visited 12 temples.The zeal with which he has fought in Gujarat, if he will carry the same enthusiasm in 2018 elections then he will definitely be able to turn numbers in his favour.Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.