OperationSurendranagarSeKalpeshJain : ABP News' massive revelation on fake Twitter trends, followers and tweets

Delhi: In a huge revelation by ABP News, agents taking money to create fake followers, fake trends, tweets and retweets in thousands on social media platform Twitter is exposed. It not only engulfed Gujarat ahead of Assembly Polls but such agents work in Rajasthan as well.ABP News created an imaginary character Kalpesh Jain who is contesting elections from Gujarat's Surendra Nagar and did a sting operation on how these agents made #SurendranagarSeKalpeshJain to the top trends on Twitter on 16th November 2017.Jaipur company claims of providing more than 50,000 followers for 25,000Rs for trending imaginary character Kalpesh Jain.To trend an issue in favour or against a politician agents charge upto Rs 20,000.Watch full video of the eye-opening operation below: