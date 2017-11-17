OperationSurendranagarSeKalpeshJain : ABP News' massive revelation on fake Twitter trends, followers and tweets

ABP News created an imaginary character Kalpesh Jain who is contesting elections from Gujarat's Surendra Nagar and did a sting operation on how these agents made #SurendranagarSeKalpeshJain to the top trends on Twitter on 16th November 2017.
Jaipur company claims of providing more than 50,000 followers for 25,000Rs for trending imaginary character Kalpesh Jain.
To trend an issue in favour or against a politician agents charge upto Rs 20,000.
Watch full video of the eye-opening operation below:
First Published: 17 Nov 2017 11:15 PM