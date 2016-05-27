Operation school: Investigation of PM Narendra Modi’s promise of toilets for girls

Two years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have been completed. ABP News is investigating whether promises made by the government are fulfilled or not.On August 15, 2014, PM Narendra Modi, in his first address to the nation from Red Fort promised to build separate toilets for girls in schools. At that time, 50 per cent schools of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal were without separate toilets.Last year, government said they have installed 4 lakh, 17 thousand and 796 toilets in 2 lakh 61 thousand and 400 schools.ABP News tried to take stock of the situation in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. What is the reality of the toilets built there?In Jhansi’s Bijauli village, the government had given Rs 70 thousand but problem has not been resolved.In Jhansi’s Babeena village, toilets have been constructed but condition of the toilet is very bad.The target of the government was to construct 12 thousand 83 toilets, which they have claimed to achieve. However, in many toilets, the condition was very bad. Basic hygiene had not been maintained.There were some schools in Haryana that were trying to provide clean toilets in school. Modi government has built 1 thousand and 843 toilets in the state.When we reached Haryana’s Mewat district we found that teachers had locked the toilets. They say they do it so outsiders don’t use the toilets.Madhya Pradesh government had said that they built 33 thousand and 201 toilets. In our investigation, we found that the condition of toilets in Uma Bharti’s village was bad. Interestingly, a helipad was built in the school.In Bihar, Modi government said 56 thousand 912 toilets had been built. When we investigated, we found the toilets were in very bad conditions. This is the condition in Patna.