'Only patch-up will do good for us and our daughter,' says Mohammad Shami

"If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch-up will do good for us and our daughter. If I have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, I will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants," he said, reported news agency ANI.
Cricketer's wife has lodged a written complaint with the police against him alleging domestic violence and infidelity.
Hasin Hasin submitted a written complaint to Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi who said that it would be treated as an FIR.
"We have received a complaint from the cricketer's wife where she has alleged physical and mental torture by him. We are yet to decide on which sections a case can be started," he said, reported news agency PTI.
"I have met the officer and told him everything about how I have been tortured by Shami. I have also told him about his multiple sexual partners despite being married to me," Hasin said.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, in an exclusive interview to ABP News channel, Shami dismissed all the allegations leveled on him by wife Hasin Jahan. An emotional Mohammed Shami made an appeal of resolving all the disputes and get back to his family as soon as possible.
In a heartfelt emotional interview with ABP News, Shami tried to clear the air and resolve the matter with his wife Hasin Jahan.
First Published: 11 Mar 2018 05:14 PM