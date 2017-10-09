Only 2 persons can become Congress party president, either mother or son: Mani Shankar Aiyar

After a long time, someone in Congress has questioned the top leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi and this person is no other than veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar.In a direct attack, Aiyar said that in the coming internal election of the Congress party, only two persons can become party president, either mother or son (either Sonia Gandhi or her son Rahul Gandhi).The statement of Aiyar has raised questions on internal democracy and internal elections of the Congress party."Rahul openly said that he is ready to contest the election. But for fighting the election, we need an opposition candidate. So you find one and if you get one, it's good. We will have the election," Aiyar said."But if you can't find an opposition candidate and there is only one candidate...then how you will hold an election?" he questioned.Former minister's statement has come at a time when rumours are gaining ground that Rahul Gandhi could be made next president of the Congress party. According to reports, it can be done after Diwali.In the same statement, Aiyar also attacked Narendra Modi government."They (BJP) want to convert India into Pakistan. Pakistan is what? A Muslim country. And BJP, Modi want India to become a country of Hindus. And I don't want India to become a mirror image of Pakistan."