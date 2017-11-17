Terrorists attack police party in Srinagar, Sub-Inspector martyred, PSO injured



J&K: Terrorists attack police party in Zakura Hazratbal area of Srinagar. One Sub inspector killed.

Terrorists attacked a police party in the Zakura Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Friday. One Sub Inspector has lost his life while a PSO has been injured in the attack.Image: ANIReports say three militants opened fire from the car they were travellin in on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road. , killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring to a special police officer (SPO), a police official said told news agency PTI.The official said the police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene.A hunt has been launched to track down the two militants, he added.More details are awaited.