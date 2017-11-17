Terrorists attack police party in Srinagar, Sub-Inspector martyred, PSO injured

J&K: Terrorists attack police party in Zakura Hazratbal area of Srinagar. One Sub inspector killed.
Reports say three militants opened fire from the car they were travellin in on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road. , killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring to a special police officer (SPO), a police official said told news agency PTI.
The official said the police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene.
A hunt has been launched to track down the two militants, he added.
More details are awaited.
