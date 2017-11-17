 Terrorists attack police party in Srinagar, Sub-Inspector martyred, PSO injured
By: || Updated: 17 Nov 2017 05:32 PM
Image: Twitter @ANI

Srinagar: Terrorists attacked a police party in the Zakura Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Friday. One Sub Inspector has lost his life while a PSO has been injured in the attack.



Image: ANI Image: ANI

Reports say three militants opened fire from the car they were travellin in on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road. , killing sub-inspector Imran Tak and injuring to a special police officer (SPO), a police official said told news agency PTI.
The official said the police team managed to intercept the car and apprehended one militant, but two others fled from the scene.
A hunt has been launched to track down the two militants, he added.

More details are awaited.

