: A student was killed and another critically injured after a gang of coaching students thrashed and attacked them with knives and rods on Thursday night in Kota, Rajasthan.Sandip and Satya Prakash, residents of Bihar state were thrashed by a gang of around 100-110 students when they were on their way.Satya Prakash died on the spot while Sandip, who suffered serious injuries, was hospitalised.Both, Sandip and Satya Prakash are students of medical science in Kota.