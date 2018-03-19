One apology after another: Now Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Congress leader Kapil Sibal



We will apologise to people who we've hurt.We're here to serve the people, we don't have the time to go to courts for such issues.We're here to build schools & hospitals for the welfare of people: Manish Sisodia, AAP on his & Kejriwal's apology to Nitin Gadkari & Kapil Sibal(ANI) pic.twitter.com/Rky4arzCRc

New Delhi: After apologising from former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, now Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal "apologised" to veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday."Kejriwal Ji & Sisodia ji have accepted that the allegations they had put on me & my son in a press conference few yrs ago were baseless. They've apologised for the same today. He has apologised for what he did everything is forgotten now, we will move ahead," Sibal said, reported ANI.Gadkari had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal in 2014. Both had submitted a joint application in Delhi court seeking withdrawal of a defamation case filed by the BJP leader."Both of us are in public belonging to different political parties. I made certain statements, without regard to its verifiability, which seem to have hurt you and therefore you have filed a defamation case against me. I have nothing personal against you, I regret the same," the AAP convener wrote in the letter."It is an historical moment for me personally and may be otherwise also where a sitting chief minister has apologised for the remarks he had made," Bikram Singh Majithia said in Chandigarh on Thursday, reported ANI.Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal had tried to resolve conflict with Bikram Singh Majithia whom he had accused of being part of the drug trade in the state.As per reports, Kejriwal provided a copy of the apology in court today in which he acknowledged he made accusations which are "unfounded".