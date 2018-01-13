 On World Hindi day, Shashi Tharoor Tweets in Hindi, trolled for committing grammatical errors
On World Hindi day, Shashi Tharoor Tweets in Hindi, trolled for committing grammatical errors

Some Twitter users patted him for giving a try to Hindi language others pointed out grammatical errors in his Tweet.

On World Hindi day, Shashi Tharoor Tweets in Hindi, trolled for committing grammatical errors

Photo: (PTI)

New Delhi: Over years, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has made the news for a variety of reasons and this time he chose world Hindi day, which is observed annually on January 10. The nation always wants to know the secret behind command over his fluent English, but wait.. what about his Hindi?

 



On World Hindi day, Shashi Tharoor gave the golden opportunity to the netizens to point out an error in his tweet, which was in Hindi. The confusion happened in the use of word 'world' instead of 'vishva' and 'Mere' 'instead of 'meri'.

While some Twitter users patted him for trying Hindi language others pointed out grammatical errors in his Tweet. Here are some Twitter reactions.

 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 

