 On Valentine's Day, Lucknow University to take action if found sitting or roaming on campus
The advisory says in the past years that some students, influenced by western culture, celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 08:20 PM
IMAGE: ANI/ Twitter

Lucknow: The Lucknow University (LU) has warned of disciplinary action against students found "sitting or roaming" on its campus on the Valentine's Day, when the varsity has announced a holiday on account of Mahashivratri festival.

An 'advisory' issued by LU Proctor Vinod Singh also urged the parents no to send their wards to the university on February 14.

"It has been seen in the past years that some students,influenced by western culture, celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14," it said.

"We want to inform all students of the university that both the campuses of the university will remain closed on account of Mahashivratri and no extra classes, practicals cultural programme will be held," the advisory said, adding the students should not come to the university campus tomorrow.

"We all appeal the parents of the students no to send their wards to the university. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found sitting or roaming on the campus," Singh said in the advisory dated February 10.

First Published:
