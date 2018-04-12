On Twitter, celebrities react to brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old in Kathua district of J&K



All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua .

— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018



The details that are coming out of the chargesheet filed in the Kathua Rape and Murder turn your stomach.

To think that this was done to an 8 year old is unimaginable.



Mehbooba Mufti shouldn’t just hang her head in shame for being part of this Evil...but also hang up her boots.



— Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) April 11, 2018



How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil?

What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished.



What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018



Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country. https://t.co/V8tKoo6viX

— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 12, 2018



A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018



Equal rights/gender bias/pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns.Lets begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity.The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice.Heartbroken and aghast. #Asifa

— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 12, 2018



I can’t help but think of this little girl with a sinking feeling in my heart that this is the end of us. Where there was once hope and faith in humanity, there is now disappointment, sadness & so much anger. I hope for the worst punishment for the scum that did this. #Asifa

— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 12, 2018



There is no species ever created on this planet that is as cruel, as monstrous and as evil as the rapists of #Asifa . And there is no punishment commensurate to their crime. An innocent 8 year old girl? I can only ask 'Where is God?'.. https://t.co/bC5StgBD0C

— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 11, 2018



Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It’s now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on ‘Mr System’, show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 12, 2018



Shame. Shame on us for letting religious & political issues come in the way of humanity. Shame on us for waking up to this heinous crime months later,after international media has highlighted it. Shame on us for not being able to protect the girls of our country. #JusticeForAsifa

— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) April 12, 2018



A child deserves only love irrespective of caste, color, religion. And a rapist deserves only punishment irrespective of caste, color, religion. #Asifa

— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 12, 2018



My heart is broken and I am filled with anger and disgust. Asifa has suffered and gone at the hands of criminals who have also evidently murdered our collective conscience! #Asifa #Kathua #Unnao

— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 12, 2018



Heart- wrenching knowing about what they did to an 8 year old. They are not humans. An 8 year old kid has had to bear the brunt of the system. Every human being would want #JusticeforAsifa and this justice should not be delayed. pic.twitter.com/LDa1dEfxct

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 12, 2018



Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach pic.twitter.com/BDcNuJvsoO

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018



Appalled and disgusted by the news of An 8 year old girl Kidnapped, drugged, gang raped and then murdered. Extremely shameful. I am at a loss as to how these things are happening in our country. #JusticeforAsifa

— Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) April 12, 2018



Humanity has it an all time low .... only one path to redemption #JusticeforAsifa ...

— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 12, 2018



Inhuman!!! Appalling !!!!! Justice has to has to be served!!!!! #Asifa

— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 12, 2018