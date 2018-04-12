  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • On Twitter, celebrities react to brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old in Kathua district of J&K
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • On Twitter, celebrities react to brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old in Kathua district of J&K

On Twitter, celebrities react to brutal rape and murder of 8-year-old in Kathua district of J&K

The girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 05:46 PM
On Twitter, celebrities react to brutal rape 8 year old in Kathua district

All images: AFP

NEW DELHI: After the case of an eight-year-old girl allegedly getting raped by six men came into limelight, many celebrities, politicians, and singers on Twitter gave their opinion on the same.

The girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir for a week in January.

The victim belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter -





































For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 05:33 PM
View Comments
Next Story In Pictures: "Go Back Modi," Cry Reigns High, Black Flag Stir Across TN
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Raghu Ram might tie a knot with Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio In D...

Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Is Vir Das in and Kapil Sharma out...

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Suhana Khan spotted partying with Agastya ...

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Shilpa Shinde remembers Angoori bhabhi

Salman Khan's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actor threatened by Bishnoi...