 On New Year’s Eve, No exit will be open at Rajiv Chowk Metro station
  • On New Year’s Eve, No exit will be open at Rajiv Chowk Metro station

On New Year’s Eve, No exit will be open at Rajiv Chowk Metro station

As far as the entry is concerned, it will be allowed for those wanting to leave the Connaught Place area from gates at ‘F’ and ‘B’ Blocks

Updated: 29 Dec 2017 07:34 PM
On New Year’s Eve, No exit will be open at Rajiv Chowk Metro station

Interchange facility between the Blue and Yellow lines will remain unhampered. (Image: PTI/ File)

New Delhi: On December 31, passengers will not be able to exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm.

The Delhi Metro said on Friday issued an advisory which says -

“As advised by Delhi Police authorities, the exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be permitted from 9 p.m. onwards on New Year’s Eve, i.e., December 31, 2017.

The advisory also states that this is done to enable the authorities to maintain peace and law and order during New Year Eve celebrations in New Delhi district area.

As far as the entry is concerned, it will be allowed for those wanting to leave the Connaught Place area from gates at ‘F’ and ‘B’ Blocks.

Image: PTI/ File Image: PTI/ File

The interchange facility between the Blue (Noida City Centre-Dwarka Sector 21) and Yellow (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli) lines will remain unhampered.

