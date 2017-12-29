On New Year’s Eve, No exit will be open at Rajiv Chowk Metro station

The Delhi Metro said on Friday issued an advisory which says -
“As advised by Delhi Police authorities, the exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be permitted from 9 p.m. onwards on New Year’s Eve, i.e., December 31, 2017.
ALSO READ: Facebook demands Aadhaar number, Ravi Shankar Prasad says will enquire
The advisory also states that this is done to enable the authorities to maintain peace and law and order during New Year Eve celebrations in New Delhi district area.
As far as the entry is concerned, it will be allowed for those wanting to leave the Connaught Place area from gates at ‘F’ and ‘B’ Blocks.
Image: PTI/ File
The interchange facility between the Blue (Noida City Centre-Dwarka Sector 21) and Yellow (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli) lines will remain unhampered.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 29 Dec 2017 07:04 PM