On Lalu's conviction, BJP's Ravi Shankar says law will catch you if you commit corruption

After Rashtriya Janta Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav being held guilty of Rs 85 lakh Fodder Scam, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made a statement on the decision of the court.He said that lesson from today’s conviction of Lalu Prasad is that law will catch up with you if you commit corruption.He further added that "For me, it is a matter of some personal assurance that I had the privilege to argue the PIL in Patna High Court in the early 90s leading to the institution of CBI inquiry which was strongly opposed by the then state govt headed by Lalu Yadav.Commenting on Lalu Prasads tweet where he said "Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment”, Ravi Shankar said I am amused that he is comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and Dr. Ambedkar.He said that BJP is strongly following all the scams.